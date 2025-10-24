Suspension: Embattled Council Boss Apologises, Sues For Peace

The embattled Chairman of Owo Local Government area of Ondo State, Hon Tope Omolayo, has apologised to Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, over utterances he made against the monarch.

Omolayo, flanked by some councillors of the local government, expressed regret over the viral statement he made against the first-class monarch and chairman of the state Council of Obas.

Lawmakers in the local government under the leadership of the Leader of the House, Hon. Doyin Adebayo, at the sitting in Owo, the headquarters of the local government, suspended the council boss, Omolayo, citing alleged gross misconduct.

The resolution signed by the two-thirds majority of the councillors read: “The Owo Local Government Legislative Council, under the House Leader, Hon. Doyin Adebayo, has taken decisive action to ensure good governance and

accountability in Owo Local Government Area.”

The allegations against Hon. Omolayo included financial improprieties, utter violation of statutory budget and IGR regulations, disrespect to traditional heads, and failure to conduct himself appropriately.

But the embattled Chairman at a press conference apologised to the monarch and affirmed his loyalty to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the people of the local government.

The statement read: “With utmost humility and deep remorse, I write to tender my unreserved apology to Your Imperial Majesty regarding the recent viral voice notes in which I made some deeply regrettable and unruly statements. I take full responsibility for my words and acknowledge the grave disrespect they conveyed towards your highly revered stool and personality.

“I am profoundly sorry for any hurt, embarrassment, or disappointment my utterances may have caused you, our royal household, and the people of Owo Kingdom.

“My actions in that moment were thoughtless, and do not reflect the values of our culture, the respect I hold for the traditional institution, nor the esteem with which I regard your person as the custodian of our cherished heritage.

“I plead for your forgiveness and seek your fatherly understanding. Assure you that this unfortunate incident has served as a sobering moment of reflection and has further strengthened my resolve to act with greater wisdom, humility, and respect moving forward.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reaffirm my unwavering loyalty and total. commitment to the Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency (Dr.) Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) family.

“I remain a dedicated servant of our great party and will continue to work tirelessly in line with its ideals and in support of the Governor’s visionary leadership for the betterment of our state and Owo in particular.

“I appeal to all sons and daughters of Owo at home and in the diaspora-to join hands with us in building a peaceful, prosperous, and progressive Owo Local Government. Development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of division and strife. Now more than ever, we must unite in purpose and action to secure the future of our land.

“To our esteemed Councillors, I express my sincere gratitude for your steadfastness and support. Humbly seek your continued cooperation as we strive to fulfil our mandate to the people.

“I plead with all aggrieved persons to find it in their hearts to forgive and bury the hatchet Let us move forward with a renewed spirit of unity, reconciliation, and shared commitment to the growth of our community.”