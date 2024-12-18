Suspension: Edo Assembly Action In Order – Attorney General

Share

…Okpebholo Inaugurates Investigative Panel

The Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie has said the Edo State House of Assembly was in order by its suspension of the 18 chairmen and the deputies of LGs in Edo State.

Osagie, who was reacting to suspension and the backlash said that the lawmakers acted in order and that the outcome of the findings of the panel of inquiries set up to investigate the activities of the council chairmen will determine who finally gets axed among them.

Meanwhile, Governor Monday Okpebholo has inaugurated the investigative panel of enquiry where he said accountability and transparency were the cornerstone of any good governance.

He said that the action of refusal of the chairmen to submit their financial statement as ordered by the Edo State Government is a breach of public trust, hence their suspension.

The governor said, “As a leader, we must always scrutinize the welfare and confidence of our people, as Edo State will continue to set the standard for good governance. I hereby Inaugurate the Committee”.

The committee which was headed by Barr. Solomon Imohiosen said, “The Executive Governor has the right under section 20 of the local government laws to dissolve the Council if the chairmen, or vice chairmen are not contributing or performing their functions judiciously to the welfare of the people.

“We assure Mr. Governor that the committee will do her best and be objective and look at the law and all the circumstances and report back in respect of what we have been assigned to do”, the chairman concluded.”

