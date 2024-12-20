Suspension: Edo ALGON Lauds AGF, Calls For Collaboration Between 3 Tiers Of Govt

Share

The 18 Local Government Areas Chairmen of Edo State under the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Friday commended the Attorney Generation of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN for declaring their suspension illegal, calling for collaboration between the three tiers of government for a better Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the ALGON in the state through its Vice Chairman, Hon Tajudeen Alade said the decision of the court and the comments by Fagbemi were to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, “ALGON Edo state has issued a statement, the national body has also issued a statement but most importantly is the statement that emanated from the Attorney General of the Federation, it goes to show that we are prepared for the journey ahead to rescue Nigeria from the doldrums, we very, much appreciative of this current development and no doubt that will spur us as local government chairmen in Edo State to continue to hit the ground running in order to deliver the required dividends of democracy to our people irrespective of the economic crunch which we know will get out if we work together.”

The council chairmen said they were ready to work with Governor Monday Okpebholo for the betterment of the state saying “And to the state governor, he remains our father and of course, we will continue to give him the due respect, the idea of misconduct or insubordination does not arise at all because we are intelligent people and we understand that both the local government and the state need to partner to ensure that the state moves forward and by the special grace of God we will continue to toe that part to ensure that both the state and the local governments are not at loggerhead and I can assure you that despite this ugly development, we are still not at loggerhead and for the house of assembly, I am sure they will have a rethink and the court has been doing the needful not to favour us but to strengthen democracy and the fourth estate of the realm has also been doing a great job.” he said.

The Edo State High Court II sitting in Benin City in Suit NO: B/307/OS/24 between the 18 local government chairmen, ALGON and The Edo State Government, The Governor of Edo State, The Deputy Governor, Edo State, The Attorney General of Edo State Defendants, The Accountant General of Edo State and The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Community and Chieftaincy Affairs ordered that “the status quo ante bellum (as at 12/12/2024), pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice in this Suit filed on the 12/12/2024” and an order restraining the Defendants by “themselves their privies, servants, agent, howsoever named or described from in any way giving effect to, or acting on the resolution suspending the Claimants’ elected Chairman/Vice Chairmen purportedly made by the Edo State House of Assembly on the 16/12/2024 or any other day, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice in this suit filed on the 12/12/2024.”

The presiding judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba thereafter adjourned the case to January 17th, 25 2025.

