Suspension: Betta Edu Yet To Formally Handover

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, is yet to formally hand over to the Permanent Secretary, as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As encapsulated in the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, the suspended Minister was “directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

Barely 15 minutes after the announcement, New Telegraph reporter who visited the ministry learned that the minister left the office on receipt of the suspension letter, which was delivered by an official from the State House.

It was further gathered that all the security and protocol officers attached to the suspended minister have been recalled back to the official headquarters, in line with the modus operandi of their organizational services.

An official of the Ministry who is conversant with public service operations informed the New Telegraph reporter that the Permanent Secretary cannot act on a mere report trending on social media but must receive an official memo on the suspension and subsequent directive.

When our correspondent visited the office of the Permanent Secretary some minutes after the announcement of the Minister’s suspension, one of the personnel attached to his office on the 5th floor of Phase 1 of the Federal Secretariat explained that the Permanent Secretary was busy and hence could not attend to newsmen.