Suspended Zamfara Lawmakers Allege Threat to Lives

The eight lawmakers suspended indefinitely by the Zamfara State House of Assembly have claimed that their lives are under threat. They claimed they were sanctioned for exposing the worsening security challenges facing the state. Bashir Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the eight suspended legislators at a news conference in Zaria on Sunday, said they would not be silenced until action is taken to tame the high level of insecurity in Zamfara.

Aliyu said when they moved to effect changes in the leadership of the Assembly; it was to draw attention to the alleged prolonged absence of the Speaker and his deputy from the state. He however said some forces in the state have since been hounding them instead of working to make the state safe.

According to him, some of them were attacked by thugs linked to a politician during the wedding of the Deputy Governor’s daughter on February 24. He said: “We want to notify Nigerians that democracy is in danger in Zamfara despite the prevailing insecurity, poverty and other challenges bedevilling the people. “We hence call for the intervention of key stakeholders to salvage the situation.”