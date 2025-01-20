Share

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the suspended former senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, has unveiled a new ministry named The Family Fellowship.

The inaugural service of the ministry took place on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, and was marked by jubilant celebrations.

A video circulating on social media on Monday morning captured Pastor Iluyomade and members of the fellowship dancing joyfully during the event.

On Instagram, Iluyomade personally invited the public to the service, describing it as “A special time in the Lord’s presence.”

“The Family Fellowship invites you specially. Join us tomorrow at the Civic Centre for a special time in the Lord’s presence. Promises to be a great experience.”

New Telegraph recalls that Pastor Iluyomade was suspended by the RCCG Governing Council in mid-2024 following a controversial event that stirred a public outcry.

The suspension followed his wife, Pastor Siju Iluyomade, who had hosted an elaborate 60th birthday celebration weeks after the tragic death of Herbert Wigwe, a prominent church member and former CEO of Access Bank.

It would be recalled that Wigwe, his wife, and their son died in a helicopter crash in the United States in 2023.

The timing of the celebration generated online debate with many labelling it as insensitive.

In response, the RCCG Governing Council launched an investigation, leading to the suspension of the Iluyomades for three months.

During this period, the couple was reassigned to the church’s headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The suspension attracted further scrutiny when the Iluyomades were notably absent from the Wigwe family’s funeral, as they were reportedly disinvited.

Despite the controversy, Iluyomade has moved forward with his ministry, aiming to establish The Family Fellowship as a platform for spiritual growth and community.

The inaugural service has already garnered attention, signalling a new chapter for the former RCCG pastor.

