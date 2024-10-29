Suspended RCCG Pastor Denies Allegations Of Homosexuality

Share

Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello, who was recently suspended by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) following allegations of homosexuality, has publicly refuted the claims.

Pastor Adebello who spoke on Tuesday in an Instagram post said he is innocent of the allegations levelled against him.

New Telegraph reports that the church announced AdeBello’s suspension, along with another pastor, in an official letter dated Monday, October 28, and signed by RCCG National Overseer, Sunday Akande, which also directed an in-depth investigation into the case.

Responding to the allegations, AdeBello explained that his silence on the issue had been misinterpreted as an “Admission of guilt,” compelling him to clarify the matter publicly.

According to the pastor, the accusations initially surfaced through a social media blog, which implicated him and others.

He expressed his belief that the blog sought to generate engagement by linking multiple individuals to the allegations.

AdeBello emphasized, “I never engaged in sodomy with male teenagers and have NEVER demanded or suggested sexual favours from any male in exchange for assistance, platforms, or positions.”

He stated that a recent social media screenshot, which served as a basis for some of the accusations, had been taken out of context.

He explained that the message came from a conversation in a WhatsApp group about male reproductive health and self-esteem for teenagers.

In the post, he clarified that the group discussion aimed to educate young men on hygiene, self-confidence, and appropriate clothing choices based on body size and shape.

He denounced the way his comments were misinterpreted and framed to imply inappropriate conduct.

This situation remains under review by the RCCG as they continue their investigation.

