Suspended Osun CJ Diverted Recovered Proceeds From Robbery Attack – Speaker

The Osun State House of Assembly has accused the embattled Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo of diverting proceeds recovered from the convicted armed robbers in the bank robbery that occurred in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government area of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Adewale Egbedun in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, Olamide Tiamiyu, said the Osun State House of Assembly has no intention of encroaching on the constitutional duties of the National Judicial Council adding that it was only fulfilling its constitutional duty of exposing corruption as stipulated in Sections 128 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Egbedun was responding to the NBA and Mr. Femi Falana on the ongoing investigation of the allegations against the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele-Ojo.

The Chief Judge was last week Thursday suspended by the House pending an investigation into alleged gross misconduct, corruption, and abuse of office.

According to Egbedun, the Assembly received several petitions alleging corruption against the Chief Judge, adding that the Assembly was only trying to unfold the matter.

The statement also accused Ojo of diverting funds meant for the State Judiciary Library, the robe allowance of a brother judge of the Osun State High Court which is about N5,000,000: 00 (Five Million Naira).

The Chief Judge was also accused of indiscriminate suspension of Judicial staff without going through the Judicial Commission and diversion of their salaries.

The statement read, “Given that the Osun State House of Assembly received several petitions alleging corruption against the Chief Judge of Osun State, the Osun State House of Assembly would have been negligent and in breach of its constitutional responsibilities if it had ignored the petitions.

“For the benefit of the public, some of the allegations against the Chief Judge are: “Diversion of the funds for the State Judiciary Library. Diversion of the robe allowance of a brother judge of the Osun State High Court which is about N5,000,000:00 (Five Million Naira).

“Indiscriminate suspension of Judicial staff without going through the Judicial Commission and diversion of their salaries.

“Diversion of revenue due to the Government from filing electronic affidavits through the sole appointment of a consultant by the Chief Judge. In this case, the consultant makes N1000 on an affidavit as against just N250 that is being remitted to the state coffers.

“Disobedience of a Court judgment that discharged and acquitted a judicial staff of the allegation of embezzling N30,000 typing sheet fund.

“Diversion of the proceeds that were recovered from the convicted armed robbers of the Ikirun robbery.”