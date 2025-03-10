Suspended LG Chairmen: Group Urges Edo Assembly To Release C’ttee Report

Share

A group known as Edo Concerned Youths on Monday urged the Edo State House of Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, make public the report of the committee set up to investigate the suspended local government Chairmen and their vices.

It would be recalled that on the 17th of December, the 18 Local Government Chairmen were suspended from office following a letter of request from Governor Monday Okpebholo over their failure to present their statement of account dating back to September 2024.

The aggrieved protesters also demanded the immediate lifting of the suspension, adding that their continuous absence has led to ” the perpetuation of illegality, panic and violence in the councils.”

Coordinator of the group, Joseph Gbale, while addressing journalists in Benin, said that with over two months of the suspension, which they noted was in violation of due process, stressed that the Speaker and the House of Assembly owe Edo people an explanation as to why they have kept the people in darkness.

The added, “It is regrettable that both the Edo State Government and the House of Assembly have not mustered the courage to accept truth and uphold the rule of law but continue to perpetrate illegality, and this has caused violence and panic in our various councils.

They further demanded that ” the house must, within seven days, present to Edo people the outcome of the committee report that was set up to investigate the supposed case of insubordination of our council chairmen.

“The House must tell Edo people if the said committee invited the accused chairmen and vice to any of their sitting to also hear from them in the spirit of natural justice and fair hearing.

“The house must, as a matter of urgency, lift up the unconstitutional suspension, which did not follow due process as the said two months have long expired, and invalidate the purported and illegal impeachment carried out by a disgruntled and self-serving individual.”

Also, they urged Governor Okpebholo to take the lead in towing the part of peace and collaborating with the local government chairmen, communicate in clear terms his five-point agenda to them and seek them to key in, to drive the vision for the state.

