Suspended LG Chairmen Floor Benue Gov In Court

A Benue State High Court in Makurdi yesterday dismissed the motion on notice filed by Governor Hyacinth Alia seeking the court to set aside the judgment obtained by the 23 local government chairmen at the Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

The Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, dismissed the application for judicial review for lacking in merit. The NICN in a judgment delivered by Justice I. A. Essien restrained Alia, the state government, the House of Assembly Speaker and three others from dissolving or suspending the elected council chairmen without due process before the expiration of their tenure in office on June 29, 2024, amongst other reliefs.

Justice Ikpambese held that a court can only sit over the judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction if the judgment is a nullity or the judgment was obtained by fraud.