Suspended LG Chair Writes Lagos Assembly, Seeks Forgiveness

Jelili Sulaimon, suspended Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State Chairman, has pleaded with the House Assembly for forgiveness.

In his letter of apology addressed to Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, Jelili agreed that his actions may have caused disrespect to the House.

While expressing regret, he promised to henceforth show maximum respect to the House and work closely with the legislators.

The suspended chairman also informed the House, through a letter by his lawyers, that he had withdrawn the suit he filed against the Assembly before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

“I am writing to express my most sincere and heartfelt apology for any actions or inactions, misrepresentation or conduct on my part that may have contributed to the recent misunderstanding between myself and the esteemed Lagos State House of Assembly under your leadership.

“Upon reflection, I realised that my conduct and certain decisions I made might have been perceived as disrespectful or contrary to the standard of leadership and the mutual respect that defines the relationship between the Assembly and the local government leadership.

