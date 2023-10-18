Suspended Lagos FA Boss Fails To Meet With LSSC

Barely six months after becoming the new Lagos State Football Association (NFA) Chairman, Fouad Oki, was on Tuesday, October 17, suspended by the other board members for alleged misconduct and high-handedness.

There have been several allegations against the chairman as he was alleged to have turned the FA to his personal agenda especially trying to impose fees on the clubs in the state while also asking for payment for property of the state, the stadium, which was not under the FA but the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The grounds for the suspension of Fouad Oki include various issues, such as not attending the NFF Congress without providing an excuse or informing the LSFA Board, changing the association’s logo without obtaining approval from the Board and Congress, and more.

He was also accused of denying the Nigeria Premier Football League A1 Camera delegates access to test-run the A1 camera before the league’s commencement.

Meanwhile, the chairman failed to meet up with the LSSC after he was invited to explain the reasons why he decided to ask clubs to pay for the usage of the state-owned stadium while also denying clubs from streaming their games and branding the venue during games thereby denying them the income accrued from such with some of the clubs leaving the state for nearby states.

In a letter made available to our correspondent, a letter addressed to the chairman on October 5, 2023, and signed by the LSSC chairman, Sola Aiyepeku, it was stated that the mandate of Lagos State FA was to develop football but to the contrary, the leadership of the association decided to take a dictatorial and extortionate approach which is clearly inimical to the achievement of their objective.

It was also stated that the stance is at variance with the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s efforts at providing the environment and resources for sports development in Lagos to drive social change and economic activity.