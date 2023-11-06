Suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari Fails To Appear In Court

The suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yunusa Hudi Ari, will on Monday be arraigned before the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, the state capital.

The arraignment was initially scheduled for July 27, 2023, but was delayed due to the REC’s failure to appear in court, while Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan thereafter adjourned the case for the third time.

However, the court set Yunusa’s arraignment for today, October 6, 2023, in order to enable the electoral umpire to arraign its suspended officer for alleged electoral offences.

Yunusa-Ari has been facing charges which include announcing false electoral results, breaching his oath of neutrality, disorderly conduct during elections, inciting disturbance, and personating a public servant.

New Telegraph had reported how Hudu Yunusa-Ari was suspended for violating the provision of the Electoral Act 2022 and was flown out of Yola in a private jet.

Yunusa-Ari had declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll even though the collation of results of the supplementary election had yet to be completed.

He bizarrely allocated 221,303 votes to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, which represented a 50 per cent shortfall from his initial 400,000 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, swiftly nullified the announcement and invited the REC to its headquarters in Abuja.

This followed a supplementary governorship election held in the state and won by Governor Fintiri.