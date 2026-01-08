Suspend Strikes, CMDs, MDs Beg JOHESU, NARD

The Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals (CCMDFTH) has called on health sector unions to embrace dialogue, industrial harmony, and collaboration for the benefit of patients nationwide.

In a statement yesterday, the body expressed concern over the ongoing Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) strike and Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD)’s planned resumption from January 12.

The committee recalled issuing a communiqué after its 112th Regular Meeting and Annual General Meeting in December 2025, urging stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues and prevent prolonged disruptions, warning that extended strikes worsened Nigeria’s health crisis.

It said: “Given the continued JOHESU strike and the imminent NARD action, we appeal to leadership and members of both unions to reconsider their positions and re-engage in constructive dialogue as the most sustainable path forward.”

It acknowledged the legitimate concerns, welfare aspirations, and contributions of all health workers, describing JOHESU and NARD as indispensable partners who sustain services under challenging circumstances, appealing for restraint, understanding, and renewed engagement.

The statement stressed that prolonged disruptions in federal tertiary hospitals imposed severe hardships on patients, particularly critically ill individuals who relied on timely interventions, noting that the consequences of delay could often be irreversible.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to minimising service disruptions within statutory authority, noting that no contingency arrangement could fully replace the collective presence, expertise, and experience of health workers across federal facilities. It urged JOHESU to suspend its ongoing strike and NARD to reconsider resuming industrial action, encouraging parties to prioritise dialogue, mutual trust, and good-faith negotiations to resolve outstanding issues responsibly and promptly.

The committee emphasised its readiness to support sincere efforts fostering industrial harmony, strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system, protecting lives, preserving professional solidarity, and upholding the noble calling of healthcare service to humanity. JOHESU’s indefinite strike began on November 15, 2025, disrupting services across federal health facilities nationwide. The industrial action has affected patients and halted several critical healthcare operations.