Suspend New Subscription Rates, Reps Tell Multichoice

Share

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed Multichoice, owners of DSTV and GOtv, to suspend its proposed increase in monthly subscription pending the outcome of its investigation.

The resolution was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Esosa Iyawe (Labour Party, Edo) at the plenary.

The motion was titled “Urgent call to suspend and investigate the proposed increase in subscription prices by Multichoice”.

Leading the debate on the motion, Iyawe noted that Multichoice recently announced an increase in the prices of all its packages in Nigeria, citing prevalent economic factors leading to increased operational costs as their reason for the proposed increase.

He also noted that the 20%-25% hike in subscription prices would be the second time in less than a year, as the last hike was in May 2024.

He expressed concern that the increase in May 2024 sparked a public outrage, and many Nigerians, who were already dealing with rising costs of living, were forced to ditch their decoders even as they lamented the lack of competition in the pay-TV sector.

“Also concerned that due to the dominant position of Multichoice in pay-TV, price increases always have a widespread impact and put consumers under undue pressure.

“Worried that the most recent hike in subscription prices announcement has triggered widespread criticism from subscribers, many of whom have taken to social media to express their frustration over frequent price hikes without a corresponding improvement in service quality and the seeming aloof stance of the government towards the situation”

The motion was unanimously adopted with the Committee on Commerce to investigate the arbitrary increase in subscription prices by Multichoice to ensure implementation of cost-effective policies in the pay-TV sector for consumers in Nigeria and report back within four (4) weeks for further legislative action.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

