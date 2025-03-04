Suspects Plead Not Guilty In Murder Of Final Year Kwara Student

Share

Seven accused persons in the murder of a final year female student of the Kwara State College of Education, Mojisola Awesu, have all pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara state High Court, Ilorin on Tuesday.

The suspects were all ordered to be remanded in a correctional facility at the last court session due to the absence of their counsel.

This medium reports that all the seven suspects involved in the case appeared in court over the murder of Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

The prosecution, led by the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Idowu Ayoola Akande, had asked the court to go ahead with hearing on the matter after the defendants had pleaded not guilty, while the defence counsel argued that they were not prepared for hearing because the matter was adjourned for arraignment and not for hearing, at the last adjourned date.

Thus, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf adjourned the case till March 12, 2025, for hearing.

Happiness Adebayo and Timileyin Kolawole are the prime suspects accused of conspiring and causing the death of Awesu Mojisola on August 9, 2024.

It is recalled that the deceased was allegedly lured to Ilorin by one Happiness Adebayo and Timileyin Kolawole and was later murdered before her corpse was dumped at a dump site in the Warah community, Ilorin.

Happiness Adebayo and his parents, Adebayo Adeniyi and Bukola Adeniyi, were accused of conspiring and causing the disappearance and destruction of evidence, punishable under the Penal code Law of Kwara state, 2006.

Adeoye Adeola, Lawal Aminat and Peter Bulus were accused of conspiring and dumping the corpse of Mojisola Awesu at a dump site along Warah Road, Ilorin, punishable under the Kwara state Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, 2018.

