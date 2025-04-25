Suspects Arrested For Unlawful Possession Of Fire Arms In Sokoto

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in its fight against criminality with the arrest of four suspected terrorists found in possession of unlawful firearms and live ammunition.

The suspects—Bello Ibrahim (alias “Bello Currency”), Muhammad Danlato, Abun Buhari, Faruku Alhaji, and Abubakar Funiture—were apprehended during a coordinated operation by detectives attached to the State Intelligence Department in Tambuwal Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, confirmed that the suspects were found with four rounds of live ammunition and one round of AK-47 ammunition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bello Ibrahim had allegedly fabricated and sold revolvers to the others under the guise of self-protection, despite lacking the necessary licenses or legal authorization.

In related developments, the police arrested Yau Lawali, a resident of Yabawa Village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on April 23, 2025, for unlawful possession of two locally fabricated firearms and three rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Similarly, on April 19, 2025, operatives apprehended Danagaji Bala, Sani Muhammad, and Danjuma of Dogon Marke village, who were caught with a locally made revolver gun and 19 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition.

DSP Rufa’i stated that all suspects are currently in custody and will face prosecution in line with Nigeria’s Firearms Act and relevant national security laws. He emphasized that investigations are ongoing to uncover any possible links to organized crime or terrorist networks.

“The Command remains resolute in its commitment to public safety. We urge members of the public to support our efforts by reporting suspicious activities and refraining from engaging in illegal possession of arms,” Rufa’i said.

The Sokoto State Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on criminal activity and assured citizens of its continued vigilance and proactive security measures across the state.

