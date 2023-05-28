Suspected Yoruba Nation Agitators Hijacked Radio Nigeria In Ibadan

Some members of the Oodua Nation agitators, numbering about twenty early on Sunday morning invaded the Yoruba-speaking Radio Nigerian Station, Amuludun FM, and seized the live studio while a sponsored programme was being broadcast.

The suspected group, after taking over the live studio of the station and the entire premises of the station, started broadcasting for about an hour.

Among their claims on air include “Oodua Nation has come to stay”; “Yoruba no more under the Federal Republic of Nigeria”; “United Nation will soon declare Oodua Nation” among others.

During the incident, Policemen at the Moniya Divisional Police Station, Moniya Area Command, Oyo Station Operation Burst and Military from the Second Mechanized Division, Odoogbo, Ojoo, Ibadan were called to address the situation.

According to an eyewitness, the security agents called to address the situation were attacked by the suspected group, but eventually, the security overpowered them, arresting five members of the group. The suspects arrested have been taken to the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, New Telegraph gathered.

As of the time of filing this report, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP) was not available to confirm the incident as calls to his mobile number were not answered.

Meanwhile, activities at Amuludun FM have been normalized with heavy security personnel guarding the station while normal broadcast has resumed.