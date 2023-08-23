Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ Kills Girlfriend In Benin

…Under Police Watch in Hospital

A suspect Yahoo boy (Internet fraudster) identified as Victor Ifakachukwu has allegedly stabbed his yet-to-be-identified girlfriend to death in his apartment in Benin City.

The bloody incident occurred at No 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, Off Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State.

The suspect is currently hospitalized due to severe injuries sustained during what appeared to be a deadly knife attack in his cosy apartment.

Confirming the development, the state police command said the suspect is being closely monitored at an undisclosed hospital, hoping to answer to his crime whenever he regains consciousness.

They were said to have bolted themselves inside the house when the violence broke out.

It was also gathered that the unfortunate incident was reported to the police by his landlord Mr. Emmanuel Momoh about 4 p.m., on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Police said two blood-stained knives, one laptop, two iPhones and one Nokia phone were recovered from the apartment.

The Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command SP Chidi Nwabuzor while confirming the incident to our correspondent in Benin said full-scale investigation had begun.

He said detectives would unravel what actually transpired between the two lovebirds.

Meanwhile, some security personnel who joined in the evacuation of the girl’s corpse said no part in missing from the deceased.

“When we arrived at the house, Omo, blood was flowing like water, I believe they started stabbing themselves when a quarrel erupted between them.

“I suspect something went wrong and the girl fought back with her last power.

“When the boy regains consciousness, he will tell us how many of them were in the house and what actually happened”, they noted.