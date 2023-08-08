Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ Arrested With Human Skull In Ondo

A 26-year-old man suspected to be a “Yahoo boy,” was caught by Ondo State Police Command after a human skull was discovered in his flat.

Franklin Akinyosuyi, a photographer and shop owner, was detained when the things were discovered in his apartment in Ondo Town’s Elewuro district.

The horrifying discovery was made by the landlord’s children, who discovered a bag containing a human skull and bones inside the suspect’s flat.

New Telegraph reports that the concerned about the situation, the children promptly informed their father, who wasted no time in contacting the local police.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olufumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Akinyosuyi was confronted by his landlord after his children hinted him about the contents in the bag.

“After he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a Native Doctor in Osun State to enhance his Business. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is in custody.”