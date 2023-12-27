Four suspected road robbers have been taken into custody by the Lagos State Poice Command for robbing motorists during rush hour in the Ojota region of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin made the disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ikeja,

The suspects were taken into custody after a tip from one of the victims tipped off men in the Rapid Response Squad, according to the police image maker.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on Christmas Eve arrested four suspected traffic robbers and recovered three android phones and an ATM card while on patrol at the MKO Abiola’s Garden, Ojota, Lagos.

“The suspects were arrested at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after one of the victims alerted RRS bike riders on patrol of the area. The suspects are Wasiu Olawale (23), an ex-convict, who was released in May 2023; Adebayo Olatunbosun (20), Wale John (28) and Uche Ugwu (25), the gang leader. “A diligent trial of the suspects by the police led to the arrest of three of them and the recovery of three android phones and ATM card. A fourth suspect was arrested on Monday.” He further revealed that; some victims who had been allegedly robbed by the suspects have shown up to identify them and they will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded. “Five victims have reported at the RRS Headquarters where they have positively identified the suspects. The suspects are currently assisting the squad in its investigations. They are to be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed,” Hundeyin stated.