Suspected Thugs Attack Edo ADC Secretariat, Oyegun’s House After Akpata’s Defection

Minutes after the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2024 gubernatorial election defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday, suspected political thugs stormed the party’s secretariat, destroying facilities and injuring party members.

The suspected thugs thereafter moved to the Benin GRA residence of the National Leader of the ADC and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, where they shot sporadically and destroyed many vehicles.

It would be recalled that Odigie-Oyegun had, a few minutes before the attacks, led other ADC leaders, including the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, to receive Olumide Akpata.

Details later.

