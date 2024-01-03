Suspected Thief Arraigned In Ekiti – Police

One 32-year-old Fatoyebi Kola, was arraigned by the Ekiti State Police Command, on Wednesday; before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of generators.

The defendant whose address was not given is standing trial on a one-count charge of stealing, according to the statement made available to New Telegraph.

It was gathered that the defendant stole three tiger generators, valued at about N300,000, in the shop of the complainant, Ajibade Gbenga.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Caleb Leramo, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 24 at about 9:00 am in Orun-Ekiti. According to him, the offence contravened sections 324(1) and (2) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021. He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him but had no legal representation. Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted him bail on the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and then adjourned the case to January 8 for hearing.