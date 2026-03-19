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March 19, 2026
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Suspected Stray Bullet From Military Drill Hits Girl At Playground

South Korea’s military has halted all shooting drills involving small firearms – including weapons like rifles or handguns – after a child was struck by a suspected stray bullet at a playground in Daegu city.

The elementary schoolgirl was taken to hospital after being struck near the neck on Monday afternoon by an object suspected to be a bullet. She has since been discharged, local media reported.

The playground was located about 1.5km (0.9mi) away from a military shooting range, and a shooting drill had taken place at the time of the incident, authorities said. Officials say they are investigating if her injury was due to the live-fire exercise, reports the BBC.

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