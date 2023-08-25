Suspected Robbers Kill Soldier, Cart Away Bag Of Money In Edo

I t was like hell in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday afternoon as gunmen suspected to be robbers allegedly attacked an army patrol van, killing a soldier and carting away a Ghana-must-go bag, believed to be loaded with cash. Three soldiers were said to have been in the military vehicle heading towards Ikpoba-hill axis of Benin metropolis, when the fear- less assailants ambushed them at the traffic lights along Akpakpava road, by First Junction at about 2: 10 p.m.

It was learnt that the hoodlums drove an unmarked ash-coloured Toyota Camry car against traffic (one way) towards the army vehicle as two of the four occupants allegedly alighted and opened fire on the soldiers Amid the rain of bullets, the three soldiers were said to have abandoned their patrol vehicle and the loaded Ghana-must-go bag as they raced to different directions for safety.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers grabbed the bag from the military patrol van, dropped it in their operational Toyota Camry car and sped off It could not however be ascertained whether the soldiers were armed and if their arms were taken away by the suspected robbers. The incident, the eyewitness said to be first of its kind in recent years in the state capital, sent cold shivers down the spine of traders and motorists in and around Dawson area of Benin City.

When newsmen visited the scene a few minutes after the attack, blood of the victim was visible on a walkway in front of a petrol station as shop owners hurriedly closed businesses. Some hawkers who witnessed and narrated the ugly attack said many people around would have died if the soldiers had opportunity to respond to the gunfire of their attackers. “One of the three soldiers fell down there while running away, he tried to get up, but he couldn’t, he was just bleeding.

Later, his two other colleagues came out to meet him but they were helpless. “Imagine a popular and busy Junction like this, government cannot install security cameras to record whatever is going on here, it’s unfortunate,” a shop owner said. Contacted, the Public Relations Officer, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army headquarters, Benin City, Captain Yusuf Sokoya said “ok, I will find out if it is true, don’t call again, I will call you.” Capt. Sokoya was yet to keep his promise as at press time However, when contacted, the spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the incident.

He said a soldier was killed when hoodlums attacked a military patrol vehicle at First Junction, Akpakpava road, Benin City. “Edo State Police Command can confirm that a military personnel was killed yesterday (Wednesday) in Benin City. “A good Nigerian reported the incident at the police station covering that neighborhood. “The hoodlums carted away a Ghana-Must-Go bag believed to have been loaded with cash kept inside the army van.

“Since they were in their patrol vehicle, they should be armed. The assailants acted on information. investigation will unravel all that,” SP Chidi Nwabuzor stated.