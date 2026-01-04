Suspected Robbers Kill POS Operator, Cart Away Undisclosed Amount In Edo

Suspected armed robbers on Saturday, January 3, killed a 38-year-old Point-of-Sale (POS) operator, Raphael Eletanye, at Upper Uwa Junction along MM Way, Benin City, Edo State.

The assailants were said to have arrived at the victim’s business premises in an unregistered white mini-bus, shot him, and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Confirming the incident, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Esigie Division immediately mobilised officers to the scene following a distress call.

She stated that the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

According to the police spokesperson, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and the arrest of the perpetrators.

The statement read in part:

“On January 3, 2026, at about 9:50 p.m., the Command received a distress call from Upper Uwa Junction along MM Way reporting an armed robbery incident involving a POS operator, one Raphael Eletanye, ‘m’, aged 38, who was attacked by unknown armed men operating in an unregistered white mini-bus.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Esigie Division was immediately mobilised to the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was unfortunately confirmed dead. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot on the thigh before the assailants carted away an unspecified amount of cash.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, and efforts are in top gear to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Members of the public with useful information are advised to contact the Command through its 24/7 emergency numbers.”