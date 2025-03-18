Suspected Robber Dies After Mob Attack

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that a suspected armed robber died in the hospital after being rescued from an attempted lynching.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Lagos. He stated that the incident occurred on Saturday at Akerele Junction in the Agege area of the state.

“On March 15, a distress call was received at Isokoko Division about a suspected armed robber who specialised in snatching mobile phones from commuters.

“The suspect was apprehended and beaten to a stupor by a mob, who were on the verge of lynching him,” Hundeyin said. “Upon receiving the report, police teams were swiftly deployed to the scene.

The mob fled upon sighting the police. “The suspect, who had sustained severe injuries, was rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he later died,” the police spokesperson added.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and his accomplices, currently at large, allegedly stabbed a middleaged woman and dispossessed her of her phone.

“The victim was immediately taken to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. “The hospital where she was admitted has been visited, and the victim has been examined and photographed,” Hundeyin stated.

He further confirmed that the deceased’s body had been moved to a public morgue by the Lagos State Health and Monitoring Unit.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal gang and those involved in the act of jungle justice. Hundeyin assured that investigations into the case were in progress.

