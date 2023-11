Suspected ritualists have reportedly killed a 12-year- old boy, John Soyinka, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The boy’s corpse was discovered at Kotogbo community inside Asero Estate, Abeokuta on Monday morning with his eyes removed while his wrists were also said to have been cut off.

New Telegraph gathered that Soyinka, who was living with his mother was declared missing about a week ago and the incident was reported at Obantoko Police Station, Abeokuta.