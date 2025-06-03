Suspected Rapist, Kidnappers, Robbers Arrested In Osun

Share

The Osun Amotekun Corps has arrested at least 13 individuals for various crimes, including kidnapping, serial rape, armed robbery, theft, and drug-related offences, across different parts of the state in the last one week.

At a press briefing on Tuesday at the Corps headquarters in Osogbo, the Corps Commander, Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, described the arrests as part of ongoing efforts to “cleanse Osun of criminal elements.”

“Since I assumed office, there has been a noticeable drop in crime across the state. These arrests send a strong message: there is no hiding place for criminals in Osun,” Omoyele said.

Among those paraded was Raji Ridwan, 25, who allegedly attempted to rape a 17-year-old female student of the Federal University of Health Technology, Ila-Orangun.

The suspect reportedly forced his way into the victim’s room on May 29. The girl escaped after raising an alarm.

“He confessed to the crime. Our investigation revealed that he had previously raped one of his siblings and has a pattern of luring hawking girls into his room,” Omoyele revealed.

“He’s a serial rapist who shows no sign of remorse.”

Also arrested was Abdulateef Ajao, 28, in Ode-Omu, for attempting to rape an 8-year-old girl. According to Omoyele, the suspect lured the girl into his home under the guise of buying pepper.

“Thanks to the vigilance of the victim and the swift action of our Ayedaade Command, he was arrested and confessed,” Omoyele said.

In Atakumosa East, five men — Ayodele Ogunsola (45), Lekan Adeyeri (35), Ariyo Dare (40), Sunday Adeyeri (54), and Adeyeri Oladele (36) — were arrested after residents reported seeing armed men in camouflage moving suspiciously.

“They had terrorized people in the area before we moved in. We recovered a pump-action rifle and charms. They confessed, and victims have identified them,” Omoyele confirmed.

For robbery, Shogo Oriade (30) and Asimiyu Toheeb (28) were apprehended days after a robbery incident at Oke-Onitea, Osogbo. The suspects confessed to the act and to similar past operations.

“They thought they had escaped, but our intelligence team tracked them down. They’re already facing legal action,” the Commander stated.

In another case, Oladimeji Abdullateef (35) was arrested for stealing building materials worth ₦450,000 from a site in the GRA area of Osogbo. He was traced to his hideout and confessed during questioning.

The Amotekun team also carried out a drug raid in Ejigbo, arresting six young men including Makanjuola Sodiq (29), Jide Ojo (25), Toheeb Moruf (29), Azeez Abdulai (20), and Ademola Kehinde (25). Cannabis sativa and other substances were seized.

“A good Samaritan alerted us about the drug base. Our narcotics squad acted swiftly and arrested the suspects with exhibits. We are intensifying efforts to rid Osun of drug networks,” Omoyele said.

He urged residents to continue supporting security agencies and report suspicious activities:

“Let me emphasize again — Osun must remain peaceful. We’re deploying over 1,000 officers across the state ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to guarantee safety.”

Omoyele promised that all suspects would face the full weight of the law.

“There will be no sacred cows. These arrests are a warning to others involved in crime — we are watching, and we will find you,” he warned.

Share