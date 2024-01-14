Abubakar Yakubu, a suspected 30-year old rapist who allegedly defiled two juveniles in the Limawa district of Minna, Niger State’s capital, and has also admitted to committing the crime, especially with girls of within the ages of six and eight years; result of lack of confidence in approaching adult female.

Parading the suspect at the Niger State Police Headquarters in Minna, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Damamman, stated that the culprit attracts his victims with a token of fifty or hundred Naira.

According to him, “On 2/1/2024 at about 1700hrs, based on information received, the Crack Squad arrested one Abubakar Yakubu, 30yrs, of Limawa area of Minna, suspected of assaulting minor girls within the community sexually”.

He explained that, “during preliminary investigation, the suspect narrated that he was a tricycle rider and that he had been having carnal knowledge of two minor girls within the community.

“He also confessed that he usually lured the little girls into his house with a token of fifty naira or one hundred naira since last year.

“He mentioned two other girls he attempted to have the same act with, including one of his relatives whom he has been trying to defile.”

Damamman added that the girls were taken for medical attention and were undergoing counseling with relevant government agencies.

The suspect is being investigated and will be arraigned in court as soon as feasible.