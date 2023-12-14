Suspected Political Thugs Burn Down Kano LG Secretariat, Vehicles

The Gwale Local Government Area Secretariat of Kano State has been razed down with millions of naira worth of properties burnt by suspected vandals, following a violent clash between members of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), over the reinstatement of the council chairman, Khalid Ishaq Diso by the court.

The State Assembly, had some- time in September suspended Khalid Ishaq Diso on allegations of selling of some local government properties. However, not satisfied with his unilateral removal by the Assembly, the Chairman, approached the court and after series of proceedings the court reinstated him.

An eye witness told our reporter that those who set the Secretariat ablaze came in their hundreds around 3am yesterday, carrying dangerous weapons and that they were all members of a particular political party which could not be verified. The eye witness, added that after burning down the Secretariat, the same people came back at about 8am when they realised that the chairman was in the office and started attacking people with machete, leading to a violent clash.

Our Correspondent observed that the Gwale Local Government Secretariat was taken over by Armed Security Personnel while activities at the place were put on hold. When contacted, the State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, confirmed that some faceless groups attacked the Secretariat overnight, setting it ablaze.