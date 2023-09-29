Suspected Osun Amotekun Members Arrested in Lagos for Shooting Residents

Five armed men, suspected to be fake members of the South West Security Network , popularly known as Amotekun, have been arrested by the police in Lagos State for shooting some residents of Igbo Olodo village on Ketu Omu Road in the Ikosi Ejinrin Local Council Development Area of the state over land matter.

The invasion of the community by the armed men is coming some months after a 49-year-old resident of the community; Alade Bello was hacked to death by some armed hoodlums. The arrested gunmen were identified as: Mojeed lookman, Ajani Tunde, Adebayo Abdulahi, Opabola Rofiat and Abiola James.

The gunmen, who were led by a man, simply identified as Biodun Bashiru, claimed to have been mobilized to Lagos from Ede, Osun State to carry out the act. While speaking with journalists, a resident of the community, Sikiru Lasisi, said, “Our lives have continued to be in danger from these people who are planning to kill us all in the community.

“Now they are using armed uniformed men from another state to attack us after killing one of us during one of their attacks.” Lasisi also stated that, “This is not the first time these Amotekun men are coming here to shoot our people. They will just come and shoot indiscriminately and disappear and later reappear. “On Wednesday, they came again and started shooting, some people were mobilised and the police were able to arrest them.”

Rafiu Adewale, another resident of the Lagos community said, “The police at State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti had already arrested four people over constant attacks on our lives and they were charged to court. He also said, “The police arrested Mukaila Nofiu, Hassan Kazeem, Wasiu Rasheed and charged them to court.”

The resident also said that Policemen from the Zone 2 Police command also arrested another member of the gang, Oluwatobi- loba Adesanya and was also charged to court. He pleaded that, “The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police should save us from these hoodlums who are threatening our lives in our community.