Suspected Lovers Confirmed Dead In Lagos Apartment – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man identified as Adebayo Adeseko, and a woman, named, Sarah Adesanya, [36], suspected to be lovers in an apartment in the Ojodu area of Lagos State.
SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Command’s spokesperson who confirmed the ugly incident to journalists on Monday said the tragic death was reported to the Ojodu Police Division on Sunday at about 9:10 am.
Hundeyin also stated that the operatives photographed the scene and evacuated the corpses to the mortuary for autopsy, while investigation into their death continued.
New Telegraph learnt that the man who was a filmmaker had a misunderstanding on Saturday with his lover, which led to a heated argument and a fight, resulting in the woman’s death.