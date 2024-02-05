Suspected Lovers Confirmed Dead In Lagos Apartment – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man identified as Adebayo Adeseko, and a woman, named, Sarah Adesanya, [36], suspected to be lovers in an apartment in the Ojodu area of Lagos State.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Command’s spokesperson who confirmed the ugly incident to journalists on Monday said the tragic death was reported to the Ojodu Police Division on Sunday at about 9:10 am.

He explained that the lifeless bodies of the lovers were found at their apartment at No 8B, Gbete Street, off Shoyemi Bamaco Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos. The spokesperson further stated that; on receiving the information, a team of operatives from the station immediately went to the scene.

Hundeyin also stated that the operatives photographed the scene and evacuated the corpses to the mortuary for autopsy, while investigation into their death continued.

New Telegraph learnt that the man who was a filmmaker had a misunderstanding on Saturday with his lover, which led to a heated argument and a fight, resulting in the woman’s death.

However, the man allegedly stabbed himself and died after he saw that the woman had passed away A picture from the scene of the incident presented by the police spokesperson revealed the man lying in a pool of blood.