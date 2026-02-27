Suspected Lakurawa Terrorists Kill 6 Worshippers In Attack On Kebbi Mosque

Suspected Lakurawa terrorists have attacked a mosque in Dadinkowa Community, Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing six worshippers and injuring three others in what security authorities described as a reprisal following a failed ambush on a military convoy.

The gunmen stormed the mosque on Wednesday evening while worshippers were observing prayers and opened fire indiscriminately. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kebbi State, Bashir Usman, said the attack was carried out in re- taliation for an earlier confrontation with troops of the Nigerian Army.

“The attack was a reprisal by suspected Lakurawa terrorist elements following a failed am- bush on troops attached to the 8 Division,” he said. According to him, the chain of events began on February 24, when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, and Commander, Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, Bemgha Koughna, came under attack while travelling to visit frontline troops deployed in the state.

“The GOC’s convoy, while navigating forested terrain near Mayama Hill, came under heavy gunfire from armed terrorists believed to be members of the Lakurawa group. “Troops responded with superior firepower, engaged the attackers in a fierce gun duel and neutralised five of them, thereby foiling the ambush,” Usman said.

He added that five worshippers died from gunshot wounds sustained during the mosque at- tack, while three others suffered varying degrees of injuries and were evacuated to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

However, during the funeral prayers, six victims were brought out for burial. Local sources confirmed that six people lost their lives in the attack and were buried in accordance with Islamic rites.