Suspected Lakurawa Bandit Arrested In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested one Salihu Umar, 42 years old, of the Dogon Dutse area of the Niger Republic, who was suspected to be a member of the Lakurawa bandits.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar said, the suspect was arrested at Bachaka cattle market with ten rustled cows owned by one Usman Aliyu of Zogirma town in Bunza LGA of Kebbi State, whose sixty-eight cows were rustled on the 20th August, 2025, by the suspected Lakurawa bandits and crossed over to the Niger Republic.

The statement said, in the light of the above remarkable breakthrough, the state Commissioner of Police, Bello M Sani, had commended the bravery and intelligence-led policing strategy displayed by the DPO Bachaka and his men, and charged them to sustain the tempo.

It’s said, the CP equally directed the DPO to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Birnin Kebbi, for a discreet investigation to be conducted with a view to intensifying efforts in apprehending the remaining fleeing gang members and recovering more rustled cows.

CP Sani reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Command in its ongoing onslaught against violent crimes for peace and stability to be maintained in the state.

He also appealed to the peace-loving people of Kebbi State to remain vigilant and continue to support the police and other security agencies with accurate and timely information for prompt response.