Suspected Lagos Assassin Arraigned For Murder

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned a suspected hired assassin, Wasiu Akinwande, at the Ogba Magistrate Court, Ogba area of the state, on 11 counts bordering on murder, unlawful possession of arms, and felony, among others.

Confirming the development, the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the 44-year-old Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Eso, is the “most wanted vicious and notorious hired killer” in the state.

According to him, he was apprehended during a coordinated tactical operation code-named ‘Silence, Speed and Surprise’ carried out by the Command’s Tactical Squad in his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Hundeyin further disclosed that Akinwande, who is known for terrorising Mushin and surrounding areas, was trailed to Ogun after efforts to nab him were unsuccessful.

The command had also recovered exhibits comprising of large cache of weapons and incriminating items from Akinwande’s residence, which the suspect “freely admitted he was using for his killing operations with his gang.”

Hundeyin said, “Wasiu Akinwande aka Olori Eso is currently being arraigned at the Ogba Magistrate Court on an eleven-count charge.”

He added that the offences Akinwande were charged with included the alleged murder of Bankole Yusuf and Ramadan Yusuf on July 31, 2024, in the Mushin area of the state.

Another of the counts stated that on December 9, 2010, the suspect killed 10-year-old Aminat Lateef, who was on an errand in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

The charges read in part, “That you, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho ‘m’ and others now at large, on or before the 31st day of July 2024, at Idi-araba area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did knowingly, unlawfully killed Ayinla ‘m’ surname unknown, Ojaja ‘m’ surname unknown and three other unknown persons (now deceased) by shooting them directly during a clash between your faction (known as unlawful society) with the AK 47 rifles in your possession and thereafter abscond to Alagbado area where you were tracked/arrested and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 223 of the Law, Ch., C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho ‘m and others now at large, on the 31st day of July 2024, at No. 11, Mosalashi Street, Mushin, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully have in your possession a K2 assault rifle with breach No. AR72739, Two AK-47 rifles with breach Nos. 0275 & 5688, Two locally made single barrel pistol, 70 rounds of 5.56 live ammunition, 27 round of 9mm live ammunition, 57 cartridges, three walkie talkies and One poisonous dagger, which you use for your unlawful activities in the society and you could not give a satisfactory account of how they came into your possession and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27(1)(a)(b)(ii) of the Firearm Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (as amended).

“That you, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho ‘m’ and others now at large, on the 17th day of February 2011, at Awoniyi Street, Idi-Araba, Mushin – Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did attempt to kill one Awawu Ajalara ‘f’ aged 58 years by shooting at her both legs with AK47 rifle in your possession and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 230(a) of the Law, Ch., C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho m and others now at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully cause grievous harm to one Awawu Ajalara ‘f’ aged 58 years by shooting at her both legs with AK47 rifle in your possession, which caused her permanent disability and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 245 of the Law, Ch., C17, Vol 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”