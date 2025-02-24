Suspected Killers Of Kwara Student Remanded

Share

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court has ordered the remand of the seven suspects linked to the murder of Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, at the correctional facility in Ilorin.

This followed the absence of the counsel to the 5th, 6th and 7th defendants in the court.

Counsel to the 1st and 4th defendants were not in the court on the 3rd of February when the case was brought up for hearing.

Only the prime suspects, Adebayo Joshua Happiness and Timileyin Kolawole were remanded in the correctional facility as of the last date.

The absence of the counsel to the 5th, 6th and 7th defendants infuriated the trial judge which prompted him to order all the seven defendants to be remanded at the correctional facility until the 4th of March, the next date of adjournment.

Adebayo Joshua Happiness and Timileyin Kolawole are the prime suspects accused of conspiring and causing the death of Mojisola Awesu on the 9th of August, 2024.

Happiness Adebayo and his parents Adebayo Adeniyi and Bukola Adeniyi were accused of conspiring and causing the disappearance and destruction of evidence punishable under the Penal Code law of Kwara State, 2006.

Adeoye Adeola, Lawal Aminat and Peter Bulus were accused of conspiring and dumping the corpse of Mojisola Awesu at a dump site along Wara Road, Ilorin, punishable under the Kwara state Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, 2018.

