Suspected Kidnappers Kill Catholic Priest In Enugu

The people of Eha-Ndiagu community, Eha-Alumonah, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have been thrown into mournful and panic mode following the shooting and killing of a serving Catholic Priest by suspected Kidnappers, weekend.

The murdered cleric, Rev Fr Mathew Eya is the parish priest of St Charles Catholic Church in Eha-Ndiagu.

A post being circulated on the incident reads, “Nsukka Diocese Mourns: “A Catholic priest of Nsukka Diocese was shot and killed by kidnappers yesterday.

“He was driving yesterday evening along Ehandiagu road when the kidnappers shot at his car and killed him instantly and kidnapped others in the vehicle.” Another source from the community however said the killing looked more like an assassination.

According to him, the priest, who was alone in a vehicle, was shot dead on the spot. The deceased hailed from Ugbaike in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Neither the police nor the Nsukka Catholic Diocese has issued a statement on the incident as at press time. However, a source who confirmed the incident to journalists said: “I just spoke with the people in the village, it’s true, though I’m yet to get details,” he said sorrowfully.