Suspected Kidnappers Abduct 5 From Edo Health Centre, Demand N100m Ransom

Five persons have been abducted from a Makeke Health Centre in Umakeke Community, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State.

Those abducted are a nurse in the Health Centre, Mrs Gladys Okomayin, a female secondary school student, Miss Tope Oriloye, a couple, and Mr Samuel Ilesanmi, who had rushed his son to the health centre for treatment. But the kidnappers were said to have abandoned the Nurse because she could not walk fast to keep their pace in the bush.

National Coordinator, Movement for the Advancement of Akoko Edo People (MAAP), Mr Omowumi Bode Ekundayo, said Makeke hunters and vigilantes mobilised and combed the forest but to no avail. Omowumi said the kidnappers called to demand N100m ransom for the release of Miss Oriloye and Mr. Ilesanmi.

According to him, “We have written, warned, passed timely information to all security agencies and the tiers of government in Edo State earlier. “Or is it not yet obvious that the worsening scourge will snowball into intractable catastrophies in future? Akoko Edo is surrounded…

Is it not clear that Benue and Kwara States are fast descending to Edo State, their open gateway being the vast wilderness of Akoko Edo?” Edo Police spokesman, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the abductions and said efforts were on to rescue the victims.