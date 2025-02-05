Suspected Kidnappers Abduct 10 Travellers In Ondo

Share

No fewer than 10 passengers have been abducted by gunmen along the Owo-Benin Highway in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gunmen reportedly attacked the commercial bus the passengers were travelling in after which they were marched into the bush.

It was learnt that the passengers were on their way from Akwa Ibom to Akure when the incident happened.

One of the sources, who craved anonymity, disclosed that the driver of the space bus had initially thought that the gunmen were security operatives, but realised that they were criminals when they shot indiscriminately into the air.

They were kidnapped on the Owo-Ipele road on Saturday morning at about 12 am. Their vehicles were stopped, and they were dragged into the bush to an unknown destination.

“The hoodlums ambushed them and whisked all the oc – cupants of the vehicle into the bush. All the occupants of the vehicle were abducted and nobody heard anything about them since then.” However, the police image maker in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, said only seven people were kidnapped.

“The police received in – formation that a vehicle was attacked along the Owo/Ifon road, and seven people were suspected to have been abducted.

“Seven travellers were involved; they were coming from Akwa Ibom State in a commercial bus. Our men are already making efforts to rescue the victims from the kidnappers and arrest the perpetrators.”

