Suspected Kidnapper Recognised, Nabbed During Condolence Visit To Victim’s Home In Niger

Share

A suspected kidnapper pushed his luck too far and got caught when he was recognised while visiting a victim’s residence to offer condolence in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

He disclosed that the suspect, identified as Nasiru Isyaka, along with his gang, had previously attacked Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village, where they killed one person and abducted two others.

According to the statement, Isyaka, who hails from the same village, was apprehended after being identified during his sympathy visit to one of the rescued victims.

“On January 17, at about 10 a.m., officers from ‘A’ Division Kontangora arrested Nasiru Isyaka of Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village,” the statement revealed.

The arrest was linked to a kidnapping incident that took place on December 29, 2024. During the attack, armed men stormed the village, killed a resident, and abducted two others.

However, the hostages were eventually rescued through coordinated security operations.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect was recognised and arrested while visiting one of the victims at their home,” Abiodun added. A locally made short gun was reportedly recovered from the suspect, who has since confessed to the crime.

Share

Please follow and like us: