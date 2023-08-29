Suspected Kidnap Kingpin Killed, Five Others Nabbed In Kwara

A suspected leader of a kidnap gang has reportedly been killed around the Elerinjare axis in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state by the vigilance team and hunters who stormed their hideout.

it was gathered that five other members of the gang alleged to have masterminded a kidnap incident in the area recently were also apprehended in the process.

The vigilante team was said to have been led to the hideout of the alleged kidnappers by the husband of a woman, Pastor Johnson Ajiboye, whose wife Mrs Bola Ajiboye was abducted at her home in Elerinjare, but was later released after payment of N1m ransom and foodstuffs to the kidnappers.

There was, however, a twist of fate when Pastor Oladipo who went to deliver the ransom was also reported to have been seized by the kidnappers, while Mrs Bola Ajiboye was released.

The kidnappers also demanded N5m ransom for the release of Pastor Oladipo.

However, on Tuesday, a vigilance team stormed the hideout of the suspected kidnappers and in an encounter, neutralised the alleged kingpin, while at least five others were arrested.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects, though he said: “I am still expecting detailed report to ascertain whether the suspects were actually the masterminds of the Elerinjare kidnap incident.