Suspected Jihadist Attack Kills 31 Civilians In Niger Republic

An armed attack has killed at least 31 civilians in western Niger near the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali in a region rife with jihadist groups, local sources said yesterday.

The assailants struck on Sunday in a village lying in the Tillaberi region, located in the tri-border area — a flashpoint zone where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.

Jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have made the region a fiefdom, carrying out deadly attacks for nearly a decade. Tillaberi became the “deadliest region across central Sahel” in 2025, with more than 1,200 deaths, most of them civilians, according to ACLED, an NGO that monitors conflicts.

“On Sunday, armed individuals killed 31 of our residents in Bosiye; 30 died on the spot, and one of the five wounded succumbed at a health centre,” a resident told AFP.

A local student union also confirmed the toll in a statement, saying it was “deeply shocked and saddened” by “this odious and barbaric act”. In September, the mayor of Gorouol, the local area where Bosiye is located, who had been appointed by the military authorities, was killed in an ambush.