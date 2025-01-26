Suspected Herdsmen Kill six Farmers In Fresh Benue Attack

Share

Suspected Fulani herdsmen at the weekend launched another bloody attack on the Uzer community in the Tombo ward of the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and left at least six farmers dead and many others displaced.

The attack which occured on Thursday night at about 8 pm spilt over to Friday when many people fled their homes for fear of being killed.

A resident of the area, Chief Joseph Anawa who confirmed the attack said the insurgents “are planning to launch more deadly attacks on communities in the area”, saying that each time they hold secret meetings to attack us, they would inform us” stressing that in the latest incident, six people were murdered.

Chief Anawa lamented that “the state government is not taking serious steps to contain attacks across the state, saying the invaders used to cross from neighbouring Nasarawa State at Awe and other crossing points to attacks and go back unchallenged”.

He added that no destruction of property was recorded during the attack.

Reports said that the villagers were relaxing in front of their compounds, when suddenly they heard sporadic gunshots and in the ensuing melee, some gunmen, under the cover of darkness, shot and killed the individuals.

New Telegraph gathered that Tombo ward, a farming community, has been plagued by insecurity for over 20 years, primarily due to suspected herdsmen attacks which have displaced residents from their ancestral homes.

The entire Tombo ward which, is comprised of four kindreds including Mbakorya, Mbaya, Mbazaar, and Iwendyer has been deserted as most residents live in fear of unknown gunmen.

Governor Hyacinth Alia in December last year, launched a 5,000 gallant officers of the State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG) security outfit code named: “Anyam Nyor” with a vow that his administration will ensure the safety of every citizen and create an environment where everyone will flourish.

While much is being expected from the security outfit, killings have continued to escalate in communities with women and children not spared.

Speaking in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph on the attacks and killings in the Kwande local government area, the youth leader of Turan, Mr Jacob Ukpi, decried pthe ersistent killing of innocent farmers in the area.

Mr. Ukpi, a former councillor of Moon ward said no fewer than 120 people have been reportedly killed in the area in about two years of the present administration in the state.

He expressed worry over the inability of the state government to honour its promise to resettle displaced people in their ancestral homes as pledged during the electioneering campaigns.

According to Ukpi, the unending attacks on communities are aimed at usurping the fertile lands by the Fulani people to settle on them.

He further told New Telegraph that 18 primary schools and six churches have been destroyed in Moon council ward of Kwande local government, and urged the government to redouble its efforts at ending the killings as well as the construction of access roads to ensure free movement of the people in times of attacks.

Governor Hyacinth Alia during the weekend, launched a five-year action plan on durable solutions to support the safe return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state back to their homes.

While addressing the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and his entourage; Nigeria’s UN Resident Coordinator, humanitarian partners, and members of the diplomatic community during a visit to the dry season farm project site located at Gboko Road, and later at the government house in Makurdi, the governor emphasized that the initiative is meant to creating sustainable results for over 500,000 displaced persons residing in the state.

According to him, the programme includes the formation of 210 farmers cooperatives across all camps in the state, benefiting over 4,200 IDPs. The beneficiaries are expected to receive extensive training in rice, maize, cassava, and vegetable farming, covering all stages of production

