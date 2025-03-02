Suspected Herdsmen Kill Six Farmers In Fresh Benue Attack 

Share

Suspected armed herdsmen terrorists on Saturday made an incursion into Tse Ugema Chul, Mbakesa, Ugbaam, in Ukum Local Government area killing six farmers.

The fresh attack came hours after Governor Alia declared at a Thanksgiving Mass organized by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/Benue Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), James Iorpuu at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Chichii – Gbatse in Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA), that ‘Benue communities are under siege’.

Governor Alia also disclosed that foreigners have uncovered mining sites in Kwande local government area where lithium and gold are domiciled and are carrying out illegal mining activities and threatening the lives of the locals.

Collaborating the governor’s position, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, James Iorzua Ayatse, said the Tiv people are being attacked from different corners, and advised the governor to rise up and put in more efforts to save his people.

A witness, who simply identified himself as Unongo, confirmed the latest attack on telephone saying the incident started when some cattle strayed into farmlands and destroyed yams.

“Some youths in the area mobilized and went after the cattle and the owners.

“While the youths were going after the cattle, unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen laid ambushed for the victims, open fire at them and killed many.”

New Telegraph gathered as at the time of filing this report that six bodies were recovered while many others were still missing.

A member of the community who pleaded anonymity said they had “informed men of Nigeria Army stationed at a village called Wuaze, which is few meters away from the scene of the attack through phone calls as the attack was going on, but on getting close to the scene and noticing the presence of herdsmen, the soldiers retreated.

New Telegraph also gathered that Tse Ugema village settlement is a few kilometres to Zaki Biam International Yam Market.

Several text messages to the state Police Command’s spokesperson Catherine Sewuese Anene to get the reaction of the command were unsuccessful as she could not respond to them.

New Telegraph however observed that relative peace is yet to return to farming communities in the state following the resurgence of massive influx of armed herdsmen who attack, kill, destroy crops and usurp property of the innocent people.

At least eleven local government areas of Agatu, Apa, Ogbadibo, Otukpo, Makurdi, Kwande, Gwer-West, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Ukum and Guma are wallowing in the throes of herdsmen terror attacks with many innocent people including women and children not spared.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

