Suspected herdsmen kill church elder, 3 farmers in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Christmas Day made an incursion into Turan community at Dasa in Gaambe-Tiev in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing an elder of NKST Church, and three other farmers. The invasion took place at about 9 pm when Christians were still in the Christmas mood.

A community leader in the area, Chief Joseph Anawa, told New Telegraph that, “the attackers were Fulani militia, and they came through Tse Tume and left on the same route as community volunteer youth traced their movement.” Chief Anawa said further thatm, “after the incident, the militia attacked and killed one Mr. Abege Ulam an elder in the NKST Church, Ugo, at his Abokwen residence when he (Abege) heard gunshots at Dusa and intended to know what was happening.” Chief Anawa quoted the deceased son (name withheld), who watched how the militants shot his father and brutally used machete on him, confirmed that, “they were speaking Fulani and Hausa language.” New Telegraph learnt that at least, eight people who sustained different degrees of injuries in the attack are receiving treatment in a private health facility at Ugba, headquarters of Logo Local Government Area.