Suspected Herdsmen Kill 6 Farmers In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

Suspected armed herdsmen over the weekend made incursions into Tse Ugema Chul, Mbakesa, Ugbaam, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, killing six farmers in the process.

The fresh attack came hours after Governor Hyacinth Alia declared at a Thanksgiving Mass organised by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/ Benue Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Sir James Iorpuu at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Chichii – Gbatse in Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA), that ‘Benue communities are under siege’.

Governor Alia also disclosed that foreigners have uncovered mining sites in Kwande Local Government Area where lithium and gold are domiciled and are carrying out illegal mining activities and threatening the lives of the locals.

Corroborating the governor’s position, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse, said the Tiv people are being attacked from different corners, and advised the governor to rise up and put in more efforts to save his people.

