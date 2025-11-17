Suspected Herdsmen Kill 2 Benue Traders In Ambush

Suspected armed herdsmen at the weekend laid an ambush for Tiv traders at Jato Aka in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State killing two people.

The traders were said to be returning from Jato Aka Market to their villages in Nzaav in Yaav council ward of Turan district when they ran into a road block mounted by the suspects who shot and killed them on the spot leaving them in the pool of their blood.

A witness, who is also a community leader in the area, Mr Lawrence Akerigba, told New Telegraph that the incident occurred at about 5:45 in the evening. Mr Akerigba said, “as a result of the deadly attack, several people were displaced with scores of others running helter skelter to save their lives.”

He said, “This is a clear proof of Christian genocide and is still going on despite American threat.” He regretted what he called “repeated attacks on the people of the area” despite the intervention by the government of the day.

Akerigba called on relevant authorities to swiftly come to the aid of the local inhabitants to save their lives as he pleaded, “we are helpless and defensless, we urgently need the help of the government.” Efforts to get the reaction of the Police spokesperson, Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful as she didn’t respond to text message sent to her.