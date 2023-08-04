Suspected Herdsmen Kidnap 5 In Edo, Demand N12m

Five persons have reportedly been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State. It was learnt that four people were kidnapped on Wednesday, while one was picked on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, a top commander of the Vigilance Group said they have been combing the forests in the area, adding that, “They are just picking people everywhere, especially around Farm Road behind the Technical College hostel and behind the Gloryland School in Igarra.

“They kidnapped four peo- ple yesterday (Wednesday) and one the day before. They contacted one of the families of the victims and they asked for N12m, they have called only once and since then, they have not called again till now.

“About a week ago, they kidnapped four people near Aiyegunle, where they killed one person and before then they also kidnaped one person in the same Farm Road and they collected N1m before he was released and from the testimonies of the victims, they said they are Fulani boys.”

When contacted, the traditional ruler of Igarra/ Akuku Clan, HRH, Oba Ad- eche Saiki JP, the Otaru of Igarram, called on the state government to enforce the ban on open grazing in the state which has been passed into law. Recall that a group from the area, the Okpameri Descendants Union (ODU) had condemned what it said was a renewed onslaught by suspected kidnappers and bandits masquerading as herdsmen on Igarra/Ibillo Road, especially around Uneme-Nekhua – Ay- etoro/Ogbe – Okpameri Junction axis of the road in Akoko- Edo Local Government Area of the state a week ago. When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said he was