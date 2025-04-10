Suspected Herdsmen Attack Leaves 15 Dead In Benue Community

Share

The fragile peace in Benue State was violently disrupted on Wednesday night when suspected Fulani herdsmen launched a deadly assault on Mbasombo, a farming community in the Gwer East Local Government Area.

The attack, which occurred just a seven-minute drive from the state capital, Makurdi, claimed the lives of at least 15 farmers, displaced scores of residents, and left several others missing.

According to eyewitness accounts, the heavily armed assailants stormed the village under the cover of darkness, unleashing a barrage of gunfire and setting homes ablaze.

The assault, which began late at night, sent panic rippling through the community as terrified residents fled into nearby bushes and settlements for safety.

A local farmer, speaking to New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, recounted the horrifying ordeal: “We were already asleep when we heard gunshots coming from the direction of the farmlands. At first, we thought it might be thieves, but then the shooting grew louder and more intense.

We grabbed our children and ran—some of us without shoes—into the night. I still haven’t found my younger brother.”

By Thursday morning, local farmers had recovered 15 bodies, though they fear the death toll could rise as many villagers remain unaccounted for, and others are nursing severe injuries.

“This is a massacre, not just an attack,” said Michael, an Igbo trader based in the area. “This isn’t some remote village lost in the bush—it’s right on the doorstep of the state capital. If this can happen here, then nowhere in Benue is safe anymore.”

The brazen attack has sparked outrage among residents, who decried the delayed response from security forces despite the proximity of military and police bases in Makurdi.

“How could such a deadly attack go on for hours without intervention?” one resident questioned. Local vigilante groups reportedly attempted to fend off the invaders but were quickly overpowered by the attackers’ superior numbers and firepower.

The assailants are said to have retreated before dawn, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

As of the time of this report, the Benue State Police Command had yet to release an official statement. However, reliable sources within the command confirmed that a team of personnel has been deployed to Mbasombo to assess the situation and commence investigations.

The attack has reignited concerns over the persistent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Benue State, a region long plagued by such violence.

Residents are now calling on the state and federal governments to take decisive action to protect vulnerable communities and restore lasting peace to the area.

